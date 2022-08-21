Client Wants Monies Due from Attorney-at-law Moore Daisley

The following (with minor edits by the blogmaster) is a cry from Kelvin Spencer for justice to be delivered in a timely manner from attorney-at-law Moore Daisley. Other documents were received related to bank information sent to the office of the attorney which the blogmaster withheld for obvious reasons. In previous cases lawyers when these matters have been highlighted the blogmaster removed the blog in the spirit of compromise. Ms. Daisley is invited to communicate with the blogmaster or client if the matter is resolved.

See brief message from Mr. Spencer.

I had a matter started in 2011, the matter was settled and judgement was awarded, the lawyers received their payments before the 3 August and to date I have not received mine. I was asked to send my banking info so that monies due are transferred, the lawyer was fighting me to sign an authorisation for her to receive it on my behalf which I did not do , instead I went to Barbados to conclude all arrangements to get my payment and no monies have been received up to now. Kelvin Spencer