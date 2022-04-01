Sweet Drink Tizzy

Sweet drinks

In a country reported to have a high incidence rate of non communicable diseases one of the issues causing Bajan tongues to wag violently is the increase in the excise tax on ‘sweet drinks’. During last month’s budget presentation Prime Minister Mia Mottley decreed that effective 1 April 2022 (today) the excise tax on sweet drinks increases by 20%.

On the face of it one would have assumed the imposition of a sin tax in the prevailing circumstances should be accepted for what it is. Instead many Bajans are expressing that it is a revenue grab instead of part of a holistic approach to tackling the health of the nation. 

It seems ridiculous any government should have to legislate to encourage individuals to take responsibility for health decisions, such is the reality; people have to be protected from themselves. The government needs to tax citizens to ensure a balanced budget and at the same time implement effective policies to ensure there is a seamless relationship between achieving financial and non financial targets. Bad decisions taken by SOME Barbadians ultimately effect ALL Barbadians in the pockets.

Can we agree a national debate promoting a healthy lifestyle given the high incidence of NCDs is a good thing? The ‘proposed’ increase in the price of sweet drinks has triggered a national discussion, mission achieved. The blogmaster deliberately used the word proposed because a feature of the Mottley government has been to back out or delay a few decisions taken. Latest example is the postponement of breathalyzer testing because a metered taxi rate system needs to be implemented. You simply cannot make this stuff up.

There is voluminous information to support the conclusion sweet drinks have a high calorific content and therefore high consumption by individuals is likely to negatively impact ones health. The evidence is apparent that the current health trajectory Barbados is on must be interrupted. While we jabber away money must be found to pay for lifestyle choices made by Barbadians. If we want to drink sweet drinks and exhale smoke from our nostrils like Portvale factory, we must pay for it. A good government has to provide leadership that redounds to the benefit of the nation. There are numerous risk factors to manage as it relates to a healthy lifestylke, it is established sweet drinks contribute negatively to the risk factors associated with NCDs.

The blogmaster looks forward to those in the public and private sector charged with healthcare working together to implement effective measures to save Barbadians from themselves. 

See relevant link:

Sugary Drinks Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Sugary Drinks
  • David
    April 1, 2022 3:32 AM

    BBC still in dark about request for delay

    Manufacturers of sugar sweetened drinks are still in the dark on whether the month-long moratorium they requested on the tax increase on such beverages would be implemented.
    Yesterday, general manager of Barbados Bottling Company, Andre Thomas, told the Weekend Nation that while they had not received feedback thus far, they wanted to chart a clear path as to what was expected over a five-year period.
    “We haven’t had any feedback from anywhere, but we’re very willing and ready to not have a knee-jerk reaction. We have been trying to engage with the Government and stakeholders for the last two years.
    “I remember two years ago when the Prime Minister said ‘I have you on notice, I want to see some significant change and we were making changes’. Since then, we have been trying to engage with everybody; ministers, stakeholders, but we’ve never been able to secure meetings with the right people to say what is the plan to address the situation,” he said.
    During last month’s budget, Prime Minster Mia Amor
    Mottley announced a ten per cent increase on all sugar sweetened beverages, bringing the tax on those drinks to 20 per cent, starting today.
    However, Thomas said the plan could not just be to raise taxes to deter people.
    “I think it has to be ‘I need you to move from this amount of grams of sugar to this amount of grams of sugar at such and such a time’ and we’re going to invest so much of the tax money to educate the consumer, and we’re going to focus on education of how to read labels and understanding how to read labels and explain to people they have other choices,” he said.
    While he noted Coke had several different formulas, he said the difference in the recipes was what Barbados used in local production, which was cane sugar as compared to other territories that used high fructose corn syrup.
    Using Sprite as an example, Thomas said the company reduced the sugar content in the beverage by 30 to 40 per cent, but sales fell by the same margin. (RA)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    April 1, 2022 3:33 AM

    Tax won’t deter some buyers
    By Rachelle Agard
    rachelleagard@nationnews.com

    Some customers remain unconcerned about the 20 per cent tax on sugar sweetened beverages and have vowed to pay “whatever price” for their drink of choice.
    Starting today, sugar sweetened beverages will attract a higher price, as announced by Prime Minister Mia Mottley during last month’s delivery of the Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposals, but at least one retailer said price increases would be gradual.
    When a Weekend Nation team took to the streets, many consumers said regardless of the price, people would continue to use the drinks.
    A woman who gave her name only as Carolyn said she did not care how much a bottle of Coke cost, she would purchase it.
    “I don’t have a stash at home, but as long as it is a Coke, I will pay anything for a Coke. Other than that, the other drinks I am not too fond of, but to quench my thirst, it is a Coke for me. I drink about one a day. I don’t go into too much Cokes right now, but before I used to do like three Cokes a day,” she said.
    A man, who gave his name as Rodney, said he would stop buying Coca-Cola if it costs more than $3.50.
    “If it goes over that, I ain’t goin’ want no soft drinks no more. I drink them every day. Sometimes when I’m working I drink three Cokes a day; the ones from the drink machine. I drink Coke and I drink rum and Coke too. I don’t carry home any, but only buy them when I’m outside. Only around Christmas time I might buy a case,” he said.
    However, another man who declined to give his name said his beef wasn’t with the price but the amount of sugar in drinks in Barbados generally.
    “You see how much sugar in the drinks here? When you look outside, in Trinidad [and Tobago], Dominica or St Lucia, the sugar is not so high. I want somebody to explain to me why the sugar content in drinks is so high in Barbados,” he said.
    However, chief operating officer at Popular Discounts, McArthur Barrow, said while there might be a price increase, it would be phased in as some retailers still had “old stock” on their hands.
    “It is really up to the drink manufacturers and distributors. Some of them have indicated to us that they will be raising their prices, so we will raise ours. We don’t have a choice. We will always
    try to cushion it as much as possible for the consumer. We understand Government’s intention, but we can’t swallow all those increases,” he said.
    He added: “Bear in mind that some supermarkets would have stock they would have bought before the price increase, so you would see price increases trickle in over time. It is not as if you throw a switch on April 1 because we would have stock at old prices. You’re not necessarily going to see every single item increase from April 1. It is going to be something that is phased in as the higher priced product is brought into the store. It also depends on the level of stock that each store keeps. Some stores will keep a higher level of stock than others, and might be able to maintain pricing, but generally speaking you will pass it on as required.”
    Managing director of Massy Stores, Randall Banfield, said: “If the manufacturers carry up the price, the price will change on the shelves.”
    Meanwhile, Andrew Bynoe, managing director of Carlton and Emerald City Supermarkets, said everything was in place for price increases from today.

    Source: Nation

