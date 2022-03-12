Global Barbados Launched

The following posted by Peter Lawrence Thompson to his Facebook.

Global Barbados is a resilient strategic framework for aggressive economic growth and diversification in Barbados led by digitally exported services.

Barbados can leverage the opportunity presented by the 12 Month Barbados Welcome Stamp program to build a secure niche for Barbados in the rapidly growing global trade in digitally delivered services. Diligent pursuit of this strategy will add hundreds of millions of US dollars to the value of Barbados’ services export sector within five years.

PM Mia Mottley’s brilliant implementation of my proposal to create a long term visa for remote work visitors has had a highly beneficial effect on our tourism industry. The Welcome Stamp has brought high technology knowledge workers from around the world to work remotely from here.

The hundreds of millions of dollars in local spending of Welcome Stampers is much appreciated, but the more important value to our economy is the human capital embodied in these high technology remote work visitors. The Global Barbados strategy will utilise our connections to these digital expats as well as exploit the same digital technologies that allow them to work remotely from Barbados. This will be catalytic in accelerating digital workforce transformation among Barbadians, and will enable us to create an advanced workforce that works globally while living locally.

It will grow from the dynamic knowledge exchange network that we are already building between Welcome Stampers, other digital expats, the Barbadian diaspora, and local Barbadians. This will spur development along two parallel tracks: workforce digitalisation that allows Barbadians to compete in the global marketplace for remote work jobs, and entrepreneurial technology innovation that will be the basis of collaborative ventures in a local/expat export hub.

Barbados should aim to have five thousand Barbadian households supported by remote work jobs or markets in Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the USA within five years. Our timezone makes us well placed for clients and markets in both western Europe and North America.

Global Barbados is completely aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #8, to “promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.” In addition it resonates with SDG #4 in promoting lifelong learning, SDG #9 in fostering innovation, and SDG #10 in reducing inequality.