IDB Wins Case Against Companies Registered in Barbados

Submitted by Jo

Why hasn’t more attention been brought to this matter? It feels like no one cares that the same foreigner has not only cheated Barbados but continues to take advantage of Barbados for his own benefit.

Related Link:

https://www.nationnews.com/2021/04/18/court-rules-idb/

Having been courted by Chris Thibedeau for a position at TTEK Inc., the company that he and his wife, Susan Savriga, founded in 2016, and previously worked with him prior to 2016, his role in defrauding Barbados is not surprising. He has always made decisions for his benefit at the expense of others with the goal of being filthy rich.



Chris and his wife incorporated his company, TTEK Inc., in Barbados to take advantage of the very favorable tax policies given to “International Business Companies.” Whereas Canada imposes a 26.5% corporate tax rate on all income, Barbados, under the “International Business Company” provisions, imposes a maximum 2.5% corporate tax rate. He’s saved over $1 million USD in tax liability having signed several multi-million US dollar contracts with the Trinidad & Tobago, The Bahamas and other companies/agencies.



Despite defrauding Barbados starting sometime prior to January 2010 and continuing for almost 10 years thereafter, at least, per the IDB court case, Barbados still allows Chris, a Canadian citizen, to operate TTEK Inc. as a Barbadian company, which has brought negative press to Barbados. Chris and his accomplices, Noah Rosenkrantz and Salvador Duart, have cheated Barbados out of 10 years of modernization and development. Most recently, the wasted $6 million USD for an Electronic Single Window, a system to improve trade facilitation, that failed and is no longer in use. Pictured in this article (https://www.barbadosadvocate.com/news/move-improve-trade-processes) from the Barbardos Advocate dated April 22, 2016 is Dan Rochon, TTEK Inc.’s CPO (Chief Projects Officer) next to Salvador Duart, an IDB sanctioned individual for corruption and fraud related to Chris’ Barbados projects. Had Chris been a Barbadian nothing could be said, but he’s another greedy foreigner.



Additionally, TTEK Inc., at the direction of Chris, doesn’t employ any Barbadians in any key positions. You can research this on the TTEK website (https://ttekglobal.com or Google Search: ttek global) on the Our Team page. In fact, his entire software development team is based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. I find that odd because there are many qualified software developers in Barbados.



Other than contributing some tourism dollars each year for a board meeting to satisfy the presence requirement for tax purposes and a paltry amount of tax money compared to what he’s saving by using Barbados, Chris and TTEK Inc. provide nothing to Barbados. Concerning the presence and other requirements to qualify for Barbados’ favorable tax treatment, I wouldn’t be surprised if Chris has falsely claimed it without meeting them. Unfortunately, I don’t have access to Chris’ and/or TTEK Inc.’s travel data, but he seems to post many of the TTEK Inc. events on social media on either the TTEK Global Twitter feed, TTEK Inc. Facebook page or Chris’ personal Facebook page. Other than a board meeting in November 2019, no other meeting in Barbados have been publicized.



I hope that you can help to raise awareness on this matter. Having a personal connection to Barbados, what Chris has knowingly done is unfair, unethical and, as ruled, illegal. Again, he’s cheated Barbados out of 10 years of modernization and development for his selfish benefit.