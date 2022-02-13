People Apathy is Real

1+1>2

In the pre and post 2018 general election analysis Barbadians were and continue to be subjected to a myriad of reasons why the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) was resoundingly rejected in consecutive general elections. All kinds of analyses completed with the jargon from the world of statistics have been dumped in the public space – swing analysis, standard deviation, outlier, historical comparatives etc.

As a keen follower of local affairs this blogmaster posits that 2018 was no outlier, it was a tipping point. The country witnessed the catastrophic impact caused by a leadership vacuum triggered by the death of David Thompson. On the other divide there was the rise of Mia Mottley as leader of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP). In the mind of the 45% of voters inclined to vote there was no comparison. In the prevailing environment this perceived difference by the electorate in the leadership of the two parties will determine outcomes in future elections. It is being observed how Mottley is forcing through changes to address the leadership vacuum should she vacate the position in five years.

What is voter apathy?

The simple explanation to summarize various definitions is a lack of interest shown by an electorate to participating in elections by certain segments. It does not require the blogmaster to be prolix to make the point that if a significant number of people disengage from a system designed to serve them, there is a high probability of negative outcomes. There is a secondary observation to support a conclusion voter apathy being a real concern seen in wider society. Do not forget what defines an ecosystem and what it takes to function optimally.

Instead of the false narratives being propagated by the usual talking heads to satisfy paymasters, a more constructive exercise in the interest of building a wholesome society would be to identify the drivers causing rising voter apathy and cynicism by the citizenry. The results of such an engagement would inform a plan to boost civic awareness in the country. An active democracy requires more than citizens marking an X when an election is called, it requires day to day engagement. According to Centre for Civic Education a few of the ways citizens can participate:

◦ Scanning for information in media, magazines etc to fact check
◦ Participating in political discussion 
◦ Signing petitions 
◦ Communicating ideas and concerns to elected representatives 
◦ Attending meetings to acquire information, participate in discussions, lend support
◦ Lobbying for laws of special interest
◦ Demonstrating through marches, boycotts, sit-ins and other forms of protest
◦ RUNNING for OFFICE (BU’s emphasis)
◦ Civil disobedience to list a few

If there is no healthy participation in our democracy by citizens the country loses an important check and balance by not benefiting from its collective knowledge pool. At a secondary level have we been observing the lack of quorums and low voter turnouts to AGMS of credit unions, sports associations, trade unions and other NGOs? There is a malaise, ignorance and decadence being witnessed on scale in Barbados- some argue it goes beyond our shores- that details a dysfunction we need to correct. Is the blogmaster overly-optimistic to expect our leaders in ALL spheres of society to make a priority of determining solutions to energize respective memberships?

There is the saying attributed to philosopher Aristotle that “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts” – to grow a wholesome Barbados society ALL stakeholders will have to deliver by achieving agreed to aims and objectives. A key stakeholder is the citizenry, ceding our innate rights as citizens to politicians et al will ensure more of the same.

A word to the wise should be sufficient.

  • David
    February 13, 2022 5:57 AM

    These are interesting times

    If I picture Barbados as a person, I don’t envision an adult. I envision a teenager, of the forced-ripe variety, readier for the world than its actual experience and wisdom actually provide for. Forced to grow up faster than it expected because of an unexpected turn of events. Not yet fully grown but thrown, or jumping fully, into the real world with more confidence and bravado than common sense would suggest.
    And yet, with the vigour of youth and the luck of fearlessness, due to ignorance of the danger, the teenager beats the odds and manages to grow up.
    Growing up is not always easy. I would dare say it is often hard. The transitions from stage to stage are often moments of turmoil. If this moment in history isn’t some kind of major transition from one stage to another I don’t know what it is. There is a saying which is supposed to be a curse: “May you live in interesting times.” I don’t know if we are cursed or blessed to be on the scene. But these are definitely interesting times.
    Technological innovations
    Of course, that is if you are interested. These are times when you can easily tune out of what is going on in the world around you. Or, rather, fine-tune your attention and tune in to a specific set of options from a larger number of channels than you could ever completely scroll through. This is the irony. The same technological innovations that can bring you news from across the globe and make your world seem so much bigger than before can also act as a funnel and sieve to pass all of the possible information that you could possibly receive through so that all you ever see is the narrowest band of the spectrum.
    And your world becomes smaller than even the earliest humans, who may have been confined to an area only as large as they could walk.
    Attitude changes
    Growing up means that the focus of your attention changes. When you are a child you speak and act like a child.
    You are interested in childish things.
    But when you grow up your interests are supposed to change. But they don’t change just so. Something forces them to change. Maybe it’s hormones, peer influence, or your mother not cooking for you anymore. Your attitude changes and you become hungry
    for big people things. Some scholars believe that the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden represents sex. Barbados is having intercourse with the world and there is no guarantee that it will bear fruit.
    Growing up means innocence lost, where not knowing is no longer an excuse. Except there is now so much to know, and what there is to know changes so fast today that you may never be able to say that you are fully grown. This is an interesting time to be in transition, to be in mid-air, ungrounded in culture, history or the certainty of a contemporary norm. But this is who we are.
    This is who we’ve always been.
    This is the nature of being a creation of colonialism in the socalled New World. The newest of the new. The unwanted child of a violent encounter between worlds, trying to make its way in the world as it makes the world in its own way.
    It is in interesting times that history and nations are made.
    Just like it is in an oven that bread is baked. There are slower ways of preparing food and making bread. But we don’t have time for that.
    A newer generation of Bajans is hungry. An older generation of Bajans wants to prove it can still cook. And in the midst of the banging pots and burning pans, everyone is watching the screen to see their own version of how the story ends.
    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14 @gmail.com

    Source: Nation

  • angela cox
    February 13, 2022 6:56 AM

    Voters Apathy a rebellion of sorts
    People sick and tired of being sick and tired of govt after govt doing nothing to.motivate enhanced or provide a financial security blanket
    So what the hell.why bother no one listens to the people plight promises made nothing happens
    Last election brought home such points of mistrust lacking
    Instead of govt reading the tea leaves of a 39percent voters turnout
    Govt head down the road of more division and mistrust
    Then all asked the question of Apathy
    Answer a key principle and fundamental that connects people and govt that of Trust is missing
    When govts get that principle right the people would response in a plausible manner

