A Case of Government Increasing Taxes to Support Consumption Habits of the People

Ryan Straughn
It is ironic that in the historic month of November when Barbados prepare to celebrate ‘independence’ from England in 1966 AND jettison the Queen of England as our head of state, we are being described in some quarters as beggars and borrowers. Those with political blinkers will be happy to apportion blame to BLP or DLP.

Barbados has earned the classification as a high price destination for a reason. In order for government to meet the expense of supporting our way of life, taxes are levied on citizens to collect revenue. The majority of citizens if asked will understand the requirement to collect taxes, disagreement comes deciding which services, commodities should be taxed and by how much.

The news that government will be updating the master list of tariffs has triggered a lot of debate in the country. Unfortunately as an import dependent island, we have to import from wine to iodine. The blogmaster holds the view successive governments are happy the manage the cost of living by manipulating tariffs to protect precious foreign exchange reserves – internal devaluation. It is a fine balance successive governments of Barbados have managed to protect the parity of the dollar.

Last week local talk show moderator Dr. Kristina Hinds asked why women underwear attract a higher tariff compared to male underwear. Another example how duty impacts final cost was illustrated in this example posted to Twitter by @Michael B. of a tee shirt for $40.00 attracting $73.84 in shipping fees, $133.19 import duty, VAT$43.23 and 2% foreign exchange fee $2.28. Total final value based on ASYCUDA calculator $292.54. Apparently the brokerage fee is not included in the calculation! A reminder duties are calculated on the CIF which means to focus on the original cost of the item is misleading.

Minister Ryan Straughn has rationalized the updating of the tariffs has been done within the context of Caricom as it relates to where goods originate. Whatever the means.

A legitimate question to be asked is why was the government quick to forgive 500 million in VAT takings and is in hurry mode to revise the 2017 tariff list? We know the answer, government is leaking revenue and as usual looking for the easy fix. Analogous to the BWA leaking 50% of the to the aquifer and instead of an aggressive program to replace 100 year old pipes, the solution is to increase the water rate – reminiscent to the 60% rate hike by the late prime minister David Thompson government.

Here is a suggestion from a BU family member, collect duty from those importers who misuse the barrel trade. How many of the barrels include mock hair and the receiver of the barrel goes scot-free by paying a flat $100.0 fee? For goodness sakes, understand the inflationary effect a hike in customs duties will have on households AT THIS TIME. Again, we are an import dependent country, successive governments have embarked on a policy approach to import items because local cost of production is high. Here we are again, rampant conspicuous consumption has returned to bite us in the rear. 

We have become addicted to a lifestyle that is unsustainable. Blame successive governments, blame citizens, blame both groups. We will descend to the bottom of the pit TOGETHER.

  • David
    November 18, 2021 7:39 AM

    Duties ‘too high’ for average Bajan
    THE “FEES”, or duties and other taxes, imposed on some imported goods, coupled with the lack of speed when it comes to processing those items, are making it hard for the average person, says Government backbencher Dr Sonia Browne.
    Speaking in the House of Assembly on Tuesday during debate on the Customs Bill, 2021, which was subsequently passed, she gave a personal example where “some clothes” she ordered for her little girl took two months to clear Customs.
    The St Philip North representative said Barbadians were at the stage for a while where they “no longer enjoy the privilege of being tourists overseas” or having restful vacations. Instead, vacations were now used for shopping because of the costs associated with “buying everyday items for use” and for occasions such as weddings, parties and school.
    “It’s hard, especially with a credit card and now the duties. The cost of living in Barbados obviously yes, COVID-19 is one of the reasons, but for years the cost of living in Barbados has been fairly high.
    “I did some checking and found out that . . . personal items like soap, medicated or otherwise, 40 per cent duties plus VAT; toilet paper and paper towels, 20 per cent duties plus VAT; diapers, 20 per cent duties plus VAT.
    “Then we move onto clothing. Clothing for babies . . . that is 20 per cent duties on diapers plus VAT. No problem using cloth diapers, I used them myself, but the convenience is important for our mothers and fathers out there. Clothing for adults and children outside of T-shirts, 60 per cent plus VAT; T-shirts 115 per cent plus VAT. These are things that affect my constituents,” she told the Lower Chamber.
    “Things like fruits and vegetables, we’re in the era now when we constantly speak about non-communicable diseases and the importance of eating healthy to prevent these and ease the load on the hospitals and other health care institutions. But on checking, I’m seeing things like frozen vegetables, canned vegetables, 20
    per cent duties plus VAT,” said Browne, who also listed the duties for other vegetables, feminine sanitary products, canned fish and meats.
    She suggested a greater push towards manufacturing and agriculture. She added that although the latter was widely perceived as menial, there was a need to change the mindset of children about agriculture and show them what it offered.
    Browne also argued it was time to have university graduates delve more into research and development to ascertain what the overseas market required.
    “We know the overseas market loves our rum. There must be other products we can use for the overseas market. We need to do the research and development . . . in those areas with respect to manufacturing.”
    (GBM)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    November 18, 2021 7:40 AM

    Sounds familiar!

    Effort to stop cost of living from rising
    GOVERNMENT IS HOPEFUL that its efforts to improve business facilitation will help stop the cost of living from increasing.
    That was the reasoning of Minister of Energy, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Kerrie Symmonds, as he explained how the introduction of an electronic single window system would cut the bureaucratic red tape that has been “stifling the business community of this country”.
    Last month when Barbados hosted the 15th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Symmonds and UNCTAD secretary general Rebeca Grynspan signed an agreement worth $4.2 million to facilitate trade by the implementation of an electronic single window system with the assistance of the Automated System For Customs Data (ASYCUDA) programme.
    In his contribution during debate on the Customs Bill, 2021, in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, the minister said the electronic single window as intended was “really a federation . . . of all Government administrative and all Government regulatory agencies at one place in one space”.
    He said satisfying the 26 agencies’ own requirements “became overbearing and collectively the compliance costs to the importer and to the exporter have driven the cost of business up in this country, and the people who suffer as a result of that are our consumers.
    “The politics in this is that we are making now the circumstances such that the cost of living in Barbados cannot justifiably continue to be increased if you are making the process faster, more transparent [and easier], and therefore it should also be less costly. That is what this is really about,” he said.
    Symmonds added that achieving these efficiencies would be possible “because we do it on a digitised platform”. “The advantage is that [the departments will] interface with each other at any given time and that there is a single entry point for every person who is seeking to conduct business in
    Barbados, whether that person is an importer of something or whether that person is an exporter of something,” he explained.
    “The facilitation that they get is an ease of passage through the regulatory agencies so that the requirements of the regulatory agencies can be assessed by the agencies themselves, there can be a cross referencing.
    “If Customs has some view about what [the Ministry of] Agriculture or the Ministry of Commerce’s concerns are, Customs can go onto the space, find out what it is that the Ministry of Commerce had to say about the matter, [and] there can be a cross referencing in the interest of expediting this process,” he noted.
    Symmonds said this meant the processes would sometimes take three to four months to complete could now be “dealt with in three hours”.
    (SC)


    Source: Nation

