Adrian Loveridge Column – We Undervalue Contributions by Sector Players

Just a week away from celebrating our 54th year of independence and probably the very last year that any citizen will be recognized for their outstanding national contribution locally, by being granted (Order of Barbados) Knight (KA) or Dame (DA) status, after Government has decided to remove Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and presumably her representative here.

Considering the massive transformational effect tourism has made in the development of the country over the last five decades, some may find it surprising that not a single person within the industry, over that period, has been sufficiently identified and chosen to receive the highest honour, unlike in some other neighbouring islands.

Perhaps it reflects the often expressed general cynicism directed at the sector, that each and every hotelier is a money grabbing, subsidy opportunist, extracting limitless concessions and who expects Government to constantly bail them out, even when even tiniest challenge is put in their way.

While this may be vaguely true for a tiny number of chosen few, as a former small hotelier, operating for over 25 years, I can tell you that perception is so far from reality that it bears absolutely no actual creditability at all, for the vast majority of us.

I graphically recall our very first attempt to bring in ‘duty-free’ a special paint for extreme salt spray exposed surfaces. The duties and charges levied locally were more than twice the cost of the goods and shipping. Despite that, we paid the taxes in full, only to discover when collecting the paint from a ‘secure’ customs bond, that more than a third of the product had been stolen. When then asking if we could amend our duty payment to the revised amount of goods received, we were told NO and that we had to apply for a refund which in the words of the then comptroller, could take up to between one and two years.

After, that early experience, we virtually gave up on even going through the motions of attempting to buy ‘duty-free’ items for the hotel, as the barrage of obstacles placed in our way, were just too tedious and mentally overpowering to surmount.

Returning to the point of this column, I hope that one day that some of the very many dedicated professionals, at every level, will be recognised for their tireless efforts, once again.  Not limited to only those promoting Barbados tourism, but fully embracing everyone who provides personal service delivery, to each and every guest.

As and when the pandemic issue is resolved, it is going to be even more critical to the sector’s recovery that ‘we’ provide the very best welcome to both returning and first time visitors. As a country, when we continually fail to value the selfless contribution made by so many, we are losing track and the purpose of what makes tourism and a destination successful.

 

 

  • David
    November 23, 2020 5:09 AM

    Today’s Nation Editorial. The same Nation that stop Caswell’s column when he was appointed Senator.

    Not silencing anyone
    LAST WEEK, some disgruntled former workers protested, as was their right, against the long delay and turnaround encountered in getting outstanding money due them.
    These developments were highlighted by both the traditional media and the social media platforms, with instant engagement locally and overseas.
    This has changed the way the news is shared and has also stopped the unethical practice by some media outlets of “killing a story” which does not sit well with some special interest groups. Manipulating the media to support or oppose a cause is nothing new.
    The media has a sacred duty to cover the news regardless to who is offended, whether it is developments in the West Bank, exposing the blatant racism being experienced by black people in Brazil, the injustices inflicted on native people in Australia, the tragedy of the “stolen babies” in Kenya, or the workers’ plight in Barbados.
    When the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) was established in 1941, the powers of the day did not want it highlighted. Its emergence and subsequent public face was a nuisance to the rich and powerful.
    Workers understand this approach, which is why those at Cin Cin and associated restaurants who were left out in the cold in March, turned to the media to let the public know of their plight, as did
    those in recent weeks at The Club, both on the West Coast.
    When the BWU wants to highlight problems it has with some employers, it relies on the media in its messaging, whether it is a national march against the Government or to call out recalcitrant owners. The same method is employed by all the other trade unions.
    The media is not here for the privileged or any special interest, but is a voice for the voiceless and to highlight the salient issues regardless of who feels uncomfortable in Barbados or overseas.
    News organisations play a critical role in exposing, informing and enlightening the public about what is taking place in the global village. This is particularly important here where the Government has virtually total control of the elected legislature of which the general secretary of the BWU, Toni Moore, is now a member.
    Responsible business
    If there is a dissenting voice, then it must be heard, as is the case with the Unity Workers’ Union (UWU) led by Senator Caswell Franklyn, who has criticised the Government, the BWU, the media and others. We will not support any suggestions, arcane or otherwise, to silence or sideline the UWU because of its approach, which may be non-conformist.
    We are a responsible business and will not engage in the undermining of trust in any institution,
    whether it be the trade union movement, Government or the media. The tenets of journalism we practise are guided by fairness and probity, and bringing transparency to issues and events which should result in greater clarity.
    We serve to make Barbados, our homeland, a better place.
    If there is a dissenting voice, then it must be heard, as is the case with the
    Unity Workers’ Union led by Senator Caswell Franklyn

  • David
    November 23, 2020 5:12 AM

    Harry Russell’s column.

    Hotel industry has way to go
    WITH A HEAVY HEART and a cold glass of mauby, I sit outside in my verandah and watch the planes descend on Barbados. Depending on the number and size of the planes, I get a good idea of how many tourists are coming to Barbados. I can also see the cruise liners as they pass by. Recently the number of planes and ships is increasing as the skies light up. However, we still have a long way to go.
    That said, I am wondering what I would do if I owned a hotel in Barbados. First of all, I cannot support those who are bemoaning the reluctance of investors to start building more hotels when the future of the hotel industry is so uncertain.
    Perhaps this may change, depending on the success of a possible vaccine. Then I wonder what is the balance sheet status of the hotels in Barbados, both local and foreign. I wonder because I am not sure that hotels have recovered from the cash flow debacle with overseas companies dating back to April 2020.
    This problem when big booking agents went bankrupt must have negatively affected the local hotels’ reliance on banking arrangements and left them catspraddled, as guests have enjoyed a vacation for which they have not paid locally.
    This being the case, I have always felt that the concepts enunciated in the BEST (Barbados Employment And Sustainable Transformation) programme would be difficult to find takers. I have reservations about its implementation, especially with respect to foreign hotels. Reduces net equity
    What are the real benefits of the grants from Government? The hotels would have had to rely on the banks to fill the breach left by the overseas agents not being able to pay. More reliance on the banks reduces the net equity of the owner.
    BEST’s requirement of the hotel owner to give up even more equity on a monthly basis for two years in the form of preferential shares in exchange for wages support would further lessen the net equity of the hotel owner. I pointed this out in a
    previous article – Shares Misgivings
    (October 10, 2020). Even if the preferential shares have real monetary meaning, unlike those in the sale of Four Seasons.
    The idea suggested by BEST of financing 80 per cent of wages for two years when hotel occupancy may be deficient in order to retain experienced staff and provide work has merit as one cannot train a chef, a waiter, a housekeeper or a gardener overnight. Planning in the dark
    However, the idea of relinquishing further equity to Government is such an uncertain consideration, especially when you do not know if it can be redeemed later if called upon. It is planning in the dark.
    In any case, you need to consider current arrangements with any creditors that might preclude negotiating with BEST – for example an outstanding debenture.
    There is a clause in the proposal that might cause a hotel to hesitate. “The company’s owners and shareholders cannot withdraw any dividends from the company until the BEST shares have been fully redeemed or repurchased, the definition of dividends will include any fees and levies paid to related parties.” So it is just survival in the dark!
    There is disquiet in the stipulation: “If a company has not paid the coupon on its BEST shares in any two years out of four in which there was a coupon, the holder of BEST shares will be entitled to convert their BEST shares into the ordinary voting share of the company.”
    Furthermore a statement that, “In return for this commitment from workers and companies, the Government will undertake the biggest economic recovery package in the nation’s history,” has no real meaning now. Solutions
    I believe many hotels are trying to find alternative solutions rather than accept the offer to give up preferential shares.
    Even so, BEST preferential shares – even applicable after two years – have
    first access to any profits that a struggling hotel may make, profits that the hotel may wish to plough back into the business. In any case, requiring the foreign-owned hotels like Sandals or Sandy Lane to give Government preferential shares seem far-fetched and spoiling for a fight.
    What may be troubling are efforts by some entities to bypass severance payment arrangements instead of giving consideration to BEST. This is made even more troubling by Government’s response recently. It strengthens the argument that BEST may not be the answer.
    Workers are aware that reliance on our National Insurance at this stage may not answer their needs now in a timely fashion.

    Harry Russell is a banker. Email quijote70@gmail.com

